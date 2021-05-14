Isambard Kingdom Brunel public house in Guiildhall Walk. Picture Ian Hargreaves (171243-1)

The latest stage of the easing of lockdown restrictions is set to take place on Monday.

It will see indoor hospitality, including pubs, allowed to reopen for the first time in 2021.

Pubs in Portsmouth were shut before Christmas as the city was put in tier four restrictions in December.

The Lord Palmerston in Southsea and the Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent reopened for outdoor customers on April 12.

But from Monday the rest of the city’s Wetherspoons pubs will reopen.

This includes: The John Jacques in Fratton, The Isambard Kingdom Brunel near the Guildhall, The Sir John Baker in North End and The First Post in Cosham.

Wetherspoons has confirmed the opening hours for these pubs.

A spokesman for the chain told The News that the pubs will be open from 8am to midnight, Sunday to Thursday, and then 8am to 1am on Friday and Saturday.

