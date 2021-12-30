Wickham hairdresser wins a place in the Fellowship for British Hairdressing’s national F.A.M.E team

Alex with her ‘Colour’ model

Alex Cook, 28, from Knowle, was announced as a member of the 2022 Fellowship Academy for Merit and Excellence (F.A.M.E) team, at the British Fellowship of Hair’s Annual Luncheon at the Londoner Hotel.

Alex has worked at Wispers hair salon in Wickham for the past six years and said that making the F.A.M.E team is a ‘dream come true.’

The F.A.M.E team is an annual initiative that was created to give the best young hairdressers a platform to build their skills and their profile.

Alex (centre) with two of the F.A.M.E. 2022 team and Hooker and Young, two of the Team mentors for 2022

As part of the team, Alex will be mentored by top hairdressers in the industry such as Errol Douglas MBE, Sally Brooks and Ken Picton.

Taking part in events across the year, she will have the chance to showcase her talent both in the UK and in Europe at photo shoots, styling sessions and other major events.

Owner of Wispers, Tina O’Nion, praised Alex’s hard work and said the achievement is fully deserved.

Alex showcasing her skills with her ‘Hair Up’ model

She said: ‘We are all so proud of Alex. She is an amazing talent and works so hard to achieve her goals, often out of hours and so this is really deserved.

‘This is a great achievement for Alex but also for the whole Wispers Team who supported her and we can’t wait for 2022!’

Alex has been part of the L’Oreal ID Artist talent development programme for the past two years, which has provided her with top training and opportunities including working at London and Paris fashion weeks.

As the L’Oreal scheme comes to an end Alex was hoping that the F.A.M.E team would be her next step, and is now thrilled that she will now be working alongside some of the top names in the industry.

Alex Cook with some of the Wispers Team and Errol Douglas MBE

Alex said: ‘It was an amazing day and the culmination of an incredibly intense journey to get to the final. It was one of the highlights of my career to be surrounded by so many of the people that have inspired me and now to be working with them as part of the F.A.M.E team next year is just incredible and a dream come true.’

Another hairdresser from the region also made the team, Lydia Wolfe, who works at Jack & the Wolfe salon in Lymington.

Alex with Errol Douglas, MBE, British Hairdresser of the Year