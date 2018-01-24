Cool company awarded safety accreditation

AQUA COOLING Solutions has won an award for achieving excellence in its health and safety practices.

The Fareham-based firm received accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor, a scheme which recognises rigorous standards in health and safety management amongst contractors.

Specialising in process and industrial temperature cooling solutions, the firm has client both within the UK and overseas.

Bosses at the firm said that the accreditation will give clients peace of mind when engineers are visiting their sites and working with their own employees and other contractors.

Health & Safety Manager, Shaun Tribbeck said:

’The Safe Contractor accreditation gives the stamp of approval that our operations are running smoothly and safely throughout the organisation.

‘It is only given to businesses that pass their audit on health and safety, risk management and property safety’

Kevin Lancaster, managing director of Aqua Cooling Solutions, said: ‘Health and safety is something we take very seriously here,

‘We’re pleased to be able to show our customers that they can put their trust in us and the way that we operate.’