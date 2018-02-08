Could you support veterans?

VOLUNTEERS are needed to support armed forces veterans.

Research by SSAFA, a charity that supports serving and retired service personnel, has found that more than 40 per cent of veterans surveyed, aged 25-45, felt lonely, isolated, or suicidal since leaving the armed forces.

The transition back to civilian life can be hard for those who have depended entirely on the military for employment, living arrangements, financial stability.

There is also a huge lifestyle change.

Christine Cribb, head of volunteering at SSAFA, said: ‘Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life.

‘After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.

‘You can help SSAFA reach more veterans in Sussex by joining our network of dedicated volunteers.

‘They have sacrificed a great deal for us, so now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with one of our team to find out more.’

If you are interested in joining the SSAFA Sussex branch team as a caseworker, branch secretary, or branch treasurer, visit the website ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.