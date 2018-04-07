County port ready for Brexit, claims MP

A HAMPSHIRE port will see new opportunities arise after the UK leaves the European Union, according to Fareham MP Suella Fernandes.

The MP visited the Port of Southampton for a tour of the container port and wider facilities.

The port handles £40bn of exports each year, 90 per cent of which is destined for countries outside the European Union.

The total trade handled by the Port is worth around £75bn.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘I was delighted to visit the Port of Southampton, which is one of Britain’s greatest ports, to hear what people here think of the opportunities Brexit will bring.

‘Leaving the EU gives Britain the chance to agree ambitious new trade deals with other countries around the world, and ports like Southampton will play a key role in securing the future prosperity of our country.

‘We have always been at our best when we are outward looking, and our ports and shipping industry epitomise this key strength.’