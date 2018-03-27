Covers’ deal is ‘invaluable’

A BUILDERS merchant is keeping its brand in the public eye by continuing a sponsorship deal.

Covers Timber and Builders Merchants is continuing its deal with Chichester Rugby Club for another season.

The Oaklands Park-based club has four senior XVs and junior teams as well.

The deal includes having the firm’s logo on the club’s pavilion, its website and match-day programmes.

Ron Migliorini, from the club, said: ‘Our relationship with Covers stretches back many years and we are delighted that they will be continuing to back us and would like to thank them for their ongoing support. Their sponsorship is invaluable in ensuring we can continue to maintain the club’s facilities and training for all teams.’

Henry Green, of Covers, added: ‘It is an absolute pleasure to be supporting the club.’