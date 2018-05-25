Covers recognised as firm making sector successful

COVERS Timber and Builders Merchants has been awarded Best Timber Brand.

The firm, which has offices in Fareham, Portsmouth and throughout the south, was recognised at the inaugural BMJ Industry Awards 2018.

Neil Woods of Covers and Claudia Winkleman

The team beat four other companies to win the prize.

The Builders’ Merchant Journal Awards aim to recognise the businesses making the sector so successful. Timber director Neil Woods, pictured with awards host Claudia Winkleman, said: ‘We are thrilled. To be recognised by the industry for the work we do is absolutely wonderful. I would like to congratulate the whole team for their well-deserved win.’