Crafty entrepreneur is tapping into beer world with Four-Ale Taproom

A FATHER has spoken of his pride as he watches his daughter prepare to launch Gosport’s first taproom.

In January, Simon Bull and his daughter Shannon were driving along the M25 and discussing her career plans for the future.

Shannon Bull outside The Four-Ale Taproom

Having worked in a coffee shop for two years, Shannon was ready for a change. Her passion for purveying local craft beers led the entrepreneur to discover a gap in the Gosport market.

Shannon said: ‘Most people my age have no clue what they want to do for a living, but I’ve always had a real interest in craft beer and real ale.

‘Working at the coffee shop gave me experience of managing a team and running an operation.

‘The idea of being my own boss is both terrifying and quite freeing.’

The family, who are based in Gosport, quickly started hunting for the perfect local venue in which Shannon could launch her enterprise.

It wasn’t long before they stumbled upon the perfect former shop unit on Stoke Road.

After spending six months obtaining a licence, securing the venue and carrying out a refurbishment, The Four-Ale Taproom is ready to launch this Saturday, June 9.

Simon said: ‘Shannon has put all of her savings into this, we’ve not given her any financial support so it really is her business.’

Shannon added: ‘The Four-ale Taproom is a traditional, cask ale pub.

‘There isn’t a bar and we don’t have any pumps. It’s an immersive experience with real ale, craft beers and ciders being sold directly from the cask, just like in the old days.’

The look of the new bar is described as a ‘post industrial, city look with an urban feel.’

The room is filled with lots of grey, dark browns and black colours with a mixture of metal and wooden furniture.

The site won’t offer a menu as such, but traditional pub food including pork pies, pickled onions and pork scratchings will be available for hungry punters.

‘Our ethos is to use local breweries. We’re going to have four casks, four kegs and four ciders. We want to showcase some of the delicious craft beers and ales on offer locally. In the bottle fridge we’ll have sour beers and options that don’t sell in big quantities but the more daring fans want to try out.’

Shannon is hoping that once the bar takes off, Stoke Road will become Gosport’s answer to Albert Road.

She added: ‘There’s a real buzz around craft beers and ales and we’re offering a relaxing, traditional atmosphere for our customers to enjoy them in, so come and give them a try.’