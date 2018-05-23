Creative photographer opens her first studio

A BUDDING entrepreneur has opened her first studio.

Southsea-based photographer Charlotte Griffiths opened her first studio on May 16 with a little help from newly appointed Lord Mayor, Councillor Lee Mason.

Charlotte Griffiths Photography, based on Rodney Road, has been a labour of love for mum of three Charlotte.

The photographer took up the profession eight years ago, taking pictures of women and families from her mobile studio set-up.

Charlotte has a passion for creating contemporary makeover portraits - helping women to grow their self confidence - and wedding photography.

Charlotte said: ‘I am really excited to have finally opened my own studio and it was an absolute pleasure to welcome the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

‘It has been a really long journey, but I always kept my goal in sight, and am thrilled to finally have my own dedicated space to take truly beautiful photographs and to continue to grow my business.

‘I want to take the most amazing photographs that people have ever seen of themselves or their loved ones to cherish for the years to come.

‘My goal is to make every customer say ‘wow’. I want them to come away from my studio, having the most wonderful experience and stunning photographs to display on their walls.’