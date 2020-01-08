Creative students set up their own businesses thanks to new Havant and South Downs College course

STUDENTS who are passionate and imaginative have been given the chance to turn their creativity into a business thanks to a new college course.

The creative enterprise course, which is run at Havant and South Downs College has given a group of students the chance to launch their own businesses, with enterprises ranging from handmade wooden Christmas decorations to hand-painted murals across Hampshire.

All of the students have completed different A-level courses or the equivalent and the new year-long course, a University of the Arts London level four professional diploma, is designed to set them up to start their own business doing whatever creative outlet they choose.

One student, Dylan Godwin, set up his business, Godwin’s Graphic Design, in December last year.

The 18-year-old studied A-levels in business, maths, graphics and extended projects and he sells his pieces at markets around the city, including one at the Kings Theatre.

READ MORE: Havant and South Downs College students' crafts stall helps light up Southsea

His artwork is based on the city, music and gaming, which is inspired by his older brother.

He said: ‘My brother was into gaming and now he’s in a rock band, so I made bits for him and he really liked them and his friends really liked them, so I thought: “let’s do some more” and it went from there really.’

He is now planning on turning his love for graphics into a part-time job as he goes on to study at the University of Bath.

Another, Chloe Piper, set up her business in 2013 with her sister Lauren and is using the course to advance her business skills.

READ MORE: Havant and South Downs College student launches his own T-shirt printing business

The 18-year-old and her 21-year-old sister create graphic artwork, based on places from across the world, which they sell online and through social media, as well as murals, which are commissioned by several people and businesses around Hampshire.

So far the two have made thousands from the business and it is Lauren’s full-time job.

Chloe said: ‘We started with up-cycling old furniture and it just snowballed from there.’

As well as graphic enterprises, some students have launched more hands-on businesses, such as Georgia Rapley’s handmade gift business, Elixer.

The 18-year-old sews and hand-crafts gifts, such as Christmas decorations, keyrings and chokers, from a range of materials, which she sells at markets.

The students have put their products on show at several markets, which has been organised by course leader Paul Parsons.