Cruel scammers are targeting Thomas Cook customers - here's what to look out for

Cruel scammers are targeting holiday makers following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The 178-year-old tour operator ceased trading on Monday, September 23 and all flights and holidays from the were cancelled.

Stranded tourists line up in front of the Thomas Cook counter at the Cancun airport in Mexico. Picture: AP Photo/Victor Ruiz

We have had numerous reports of people having phone calls regarding a refund for there holidays which were booked through Thomas Cook.

They are asking for your 16 digit card numbers and your CVV's. Do not give them this and please ring @actionfrauduk.

Thousands of people across the country now face uncertainty surrounding their holiday, and whether they will be refunded.

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac at Gatwick Airport in Sussex. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Now, scammers are taking advantage of the situation by attempting to con people under the guise of 'refunding' their Thomas Cook holidays.

West Yorkshire Police's contact management team warned about the worrying scam after receiving a number of calls.

The team said: ‘We have had numerous reports of people having phone calls regarding a refund for there holidays which were booked through Thomas Cook.

‘They are asking for your 16 digit card numbers and your CVV's. Do not give them this and please ring Action Fraud UK.’

Action Fraud UK said the fraudsters are contacting people via text message as well.

The fraud and cyber reporting centre said: ‘Criminals may use the #ThomasCook liquidation as an opportunity to target customers with requests for personal or financial details.

‘Always be wary of any unsolicited text messages or calls!’

Thousands of British holiday makers were stranded abroad when the company ceased trading.

More than 15,000 needed to be repatriated.

The collapse of the company left 9,000 people unemployed.