Cruise firm Saga announces 22 departures from Portsmouth International Port for 2022

It means that all Saga’s cruises will leave from Portsmouth rather than Southampton.

City council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: ‘It’s really good news that a cruise company is moving from Southampton to us. All 22 of their departures from the south coast will now come from Portsmouth.’

Following the release of Saga's 2023 cruise schedule, Mike Sellers, director of Portsmouth International Port said: ‘I’m delighted that Saga will be making 22 departures from Portsmouth as part of their 2023 cruise season. We can’t wait to welcome Spirit of Adventure back to the city following her fantastic naming ceremony here last year, along with her sister ship Spirit of Discovery.

Saga's Spirit of Discovery in Portsmouth

‘Saga’s exceptional offer and brand fits perfectly with our ambition to attract boutique, premium cruise operators to Portsmouth. I’d like to thank the team at the port for all their hard work, which has made this happen.