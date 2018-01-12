Cruise operator and ORCA charity have joined forces

Have your say

A LUXURY cruise liner has announced its new partnership with a renowned marine conservation charity.

Silversea has launched an agreement with Portsmouth-based ORCA. The two teams will work to enable guests to discover and engage with marine life on Silversea adventures.

Conservationists from ORCA will travel on board select voyages and share their knowledge of marine life.

Erin Johnson, Silversea marketing director for UK and Ireland, said: ‘Silversea is committed to responsible cruising and with our guests will ensure that generations to come can enjoy the wonders of our oceans.’