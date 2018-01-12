Search

Cruise operator and ORCA charity have joined forces

Orca wildlife officers Katrina Gillett, left, and Anna Bunney
Orca wildlife officers Katrina Gillett, left, and Anna Bunney

Increase in hotel market investments in 2017

The Transalis team, which has been given the Westminster seal of approval. Picture by Habibur Rahman

Westminster hails firm founders as ‘tech trailblazers’

0
Have your say

A LUXURY cruise liner has announced its new partnership with a renowned marine conservation charity.

Silversea has launched an agreement with Portsmouth-based ORCA. The two teams will work to enable guests to discover and engage with marine life on Silversea adventures.

Conservationists from ORCA will travel on board select voyages and share their knowledge of marine life.

Erin Johnson, Silversea marketing director for UK and Ireland, said: ‘Silversea is committed to responsible cruising and with our guests will ensure that generations to come can enjoy the wonders of our oceans.’