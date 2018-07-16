Curry lovers at The Akash raise hundreds for charity

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, was joined by over 100 curry lovers at a fundraising event held by Southsea-based Indian Restaurant, The Akash, in aid of Wessex Cancer Trusts Cosham Cancer Support Centre
CURRY lovers showed their generous nature at a restuarant’s fundraising evening. 

More than 100 diners joined the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Lee Mason, at the event at The Akash, in Albert Road, Southsea.

They raised £1,305 for Wessex Cancer Trust’s Cosham cancer support centre, which provides help to local people living with cancer.

The evening featured music from saxophonist Ian Thomas and dancers from Unity Bollywood. Raffle and auction prizes included dinner with Portsmouth FC player, Christian Burgess, the opportunity to be a Pompey mascot in September, and Indian cooking lessons.

Faz Ahmed, who owns The Akash, said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to support the centre. Our fundraising evening had a huge community support. It means a lot personally because a close family friend who has cancer has had great help from the centre.