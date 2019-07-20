Customers and staff evacuated from Gosport Pizza Hut after suspected gas leak

Have your say

CUSTOMERS and staff were evacuated from a Pizza Hut last night, after staff reported a suspected gas leak.

The Pizza Hut in Forton Road, Gosport, was closed off by firefighters last night after four people reported feeling nauseous.

Pizza Hut. Picture: Google Maps

Crews from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham fire stations were called, believing it to be a gas leak from one of the refrigerators.

Gosport's crew manager Andy Hunt said: 'We turned up after hearing that four people were suffering from tiredness and nausea.

READ MORE: Portsmouth woman who stole £4k from charity saving children from traffickers is jailed

'Pizza Hut was cordoned off while we waited for the gas monitoring equipment to arrive.

'The manager of the store said there was a fault with one of the fridges, so that's what we've put it down to.'

The fridge in question is apparently not to be opened until a qualified engineer arrives at the store.