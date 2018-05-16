CUSTOMERS INSPIRE PUB TO HOST DRAG EVENING FOR MaCMILLAN

Have your say

INSPIRED by a beloved customer’s cancer diagnosis, The Royal Public House and the local LGBT community and teaming up for a fundraising evening to remember.

Alice Black, assistant manager of the pub, and her friend Misty Lee, a well-known drag queen in the city scene, are hosting an evening of drag queen delights on June 24.

Alice and Misty have arranged for eight acts to perform for punters on the evening. Entertainment includes comedy, singing, karaoke and drag bingo.

The event will run from 7pm-10pm and all money raised will go to MacMillan Cancer Support.

Alice said: ‘One of our regulars, Jane, is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

‘She’s an inspiration to all of us and she inspired me to do this event with my friend Misty Lee.

‘Jane is fantastic and the coolest woman you could meet. She walks around without a wig, she doesn’t care.

‘We’re encouraging people to pop into the pub from Monday if they want to donate to the cause.

‘One of our other customers was recently diagnosed with bowel cancer so it’s even more reason to raise money for this worthy cause.’

Alice said that the armed forces pub used to be a real ‘man’s man’ venue. But the clientele has embraced the LGBT community with open arms.

Alice added: ‘We started hiring drag acts every few Sundays but they were so popular we have them every week now.

‘The locals get up dancing with them and it’s great to see such different people meshing together so well.

‘We can’t wait for the night to go ahead and would appreciate any donations.’