Cyber experts predict more attacks in 2018

A TECHNOLOGY firm that deals in cyber security has given its predictions for 2018.

Fareham-based Taylor Made Computer Solutions has warned business owners to prepare for more targeted attacks and urged them to get better protection.

In 2017, some of the highest profile hacks were recorded including the WannaCry ransomware attack on the NHS in May.

Cyber experts at Taylor Made have said that these attacks and data breaches hit businesses in the pocket.

However, the team also predicted that the growing demand for security would eventually bring down prices, making it more affordable for SMEs.

Nigel Taylor, founder and managing director, said: ‘We’re firm believers in the phrase ‘being forewarned is forearmed’ and it’s so true when it comes to IT.

‘We’re constantly researching the latest changes in cyber security and based on what we’ve seen this year, there could be interesting times ahead.

‘We hope our predictions will help businesses and consumers think about what risks and opportunities lie ahead in 2018.’