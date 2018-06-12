Dads invited to win a supercar experience in free Scalextric competition

Have your say

A SHOPPING centre is giving dads the chance the revisit their childhood and win a high-octane experience.

Meridian in Havant will invite local fathers to visit its Elm Lane mall on Saturday to take part in a Scalextric-themed competition.

As part of the free event, which falls a day before Father’s Day, shoppers will be urged to grab a joystick and go head-to-head in racing the toy cars in the destination’s main hall.

Between 11am and 3pm on the day, racers will get three attempts to rack up a leaderboard-topping best time.

And the winner will be in with a chance of scoring a supercar racing experience at the Goodwood Circuit near Chichester.

As part of the outing, the racer named victorious would get the chance to enjoy one-to-one tuition from a professional racing instructor – driving either a BMW M240i or M140i on a low-grip area.

The competition celebrates the developments which followed businessman Fred Francis’ Minimodels factory being moved to Havant in 1954.

After electrifying his toy cars, the first Scalextric sets – borne from work in Havant – arrived in shops in 1957.

For terms and conditions for the Meridian competition, visit meridianchoppingcentre.co.uk