Daedalus-based aircraft manufacturer provides plane for American airline

AN AIRLINE in America has bought a plane from a Daedalus-based aircraft manufacturer.

Great Lakes Air, in Alpena and Michigan, has bought a Britten Norman BN2A-26 Piston Islander, which was sold by the firm’s office in Miami.

The aircraft will be operated under FAR 135 and will keep passengers and freight on the move during the winter months.

During these months the lakes are frozen, cutting off Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island and preventing workers from reaching houses and tourist attractions in need of winter repairs, as well as stopping mail and freight.

During those four months, Great Lakes Air operates a six-minute flight from 6.30am to 6pm that also delivers post and essentials.

President of Great Lakes Air Brad Shriner said: ‘The Islander is a fantastic aircraft – it can carry a higher number of passengers and larger amount of freight than the aircraft we have currently – and with greater fuel economy.’