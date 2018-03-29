Daisy Chain aim to help parents find autism help

A EDUCATIONAL firm is celebrating more than 20 years of business while raising awareness of a disability.

Daisy Chain Initiatives, based in Fareham, has been helping children and families across the UK for over two decades.

As part of World Autism Awareness Week, DCI wants to raise awareness of the help and assistance available to parents whose children are facing diagnosis.

The firm, which has tutors working across Portsmouth and the South, has been assisting children in schools, educational settings and 1:1 home tutoring sessions.

The team use methods including Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) and Verbal Behaviour Analysis (VBA).

The company focuses on social and communication skills to equip children for learning and social environments.

Local autism specialist consultant, Vicky Boots, said the ultimate goal is for the child to require less and less invention as they grow older.

Vicky said ‘Often parents are left feeling helpless and confused when being told their child has autism.

‘There are some difficult times ahead and not knowing where to seek help is the hardest part of all’

‘This World Autism Awareness Week, we aim to focus on signposting parents to find the help they need for their child.

‘In the 23 years I have been working with children and families, no two cases are the same and it is important to recognise this and create specific learning and training programmes to suit each individual.

‘My colleagues and I at Daisy Chain Educational Services have a passion to do the very best we can to help and support children and their families to reach their full potential and not allow autism to prevent them having a happy and loving life.’