Data experts in recognition

TWO data law specialists have been recognised for their expertise by being included in a ‘Who’s Who’ guide.

Sheilah Mackie and Simon Stokes, both partners in Blake Morgan’s commercial team, have been listed in the inaugural edition of Who’s Who Legal: Thought Leaders.

The directory lists leading specialists in the field.

Both Sheilah and Simon are specialists in data issues, in particular the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into effect in May.

These new rules and guidelines will soon require businesses to comply with strict measures to protect personal information and privacy.

Chairman at Blake Morgan Bruce Potter said: ‘Sheilah and Simon are renowned specialists who are known in the UK for their expertise in data law.’