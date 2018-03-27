Data protection at heart of seminar for companies

MORE than 40 firms have taken part in a data protection seminar.

Taylor Made Computer Solutions and KPMG taught Hampshire businesses about new GDPR data protection rules, due to come into force on May 25.

From that date firms will have to prove they have consent to store people’s data and tell them how it is being stored and protected.

If any personal data is taken in a cyber attack, it has to be reported within 72 hours.

Non-compliance fines could cost more than £20m or four per cent of total annual worldwide revenue.

Matthew Faulkner, from Taylor Made Computer Solutions, said: ‘This is the biggest change to UK data laws in years. While a lot of businesses have known about GDPR for some time, some of the advice out there has been confusing and now the clock is ticking.

‘Our event allowed us to set out exactly what businesses need to do in clear, easy-to-implement steps and dispel some of the myths that are out there.’

La Vern Martin, who spoke from KPMG, added: ‘It’s our pleasure to share our expertise with fellow businesses and help them get to grips with GDPR.’

For more information on GDPR, see tmcs.co.uk