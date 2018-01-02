Data shows rail passengers in south ‘subsidising’ services for rest of country

FIGURES have shown rail passengers in the south are ‘subsidising services for the rest of the country’.

Analysis by the Southern Policy Centre showed in 2016/17 South West Trains passengers paid 16.6p per mile travelled more than the cost of running the service. The overpayment totals £662m.

Passengers on Southern Railway trains paid 10.5p per mile more than the cost of running their service.

At the same time passengers in northern England, Scotland and Wales receive subsidies of up to more than 40p per mile.

As reported in The News today, rail passengers face the biggest price increase in five years.

The surge has been branded ‘unfair and unjust’ by unions.

Professor John Denham, chairmain of the Southern Policy Centre, said: ‘Rail passengers in the south are not only being asked to pay for their own rail journeys, but are being forced to subsidise rail services across the rest of the country.

‘There may well be a good case for subsidising some services but, if there is, surely the cost should fall on taxpayers as a whole, not just on one group of passengers in one small part of the country?’