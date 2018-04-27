Date revealed for opening of new Greggs in Portsmouth

Have your say

BAKERY chain Greggs has revealed when it will be opening a new branch in Portsmouth.

In January The News reported that Greggs, the UK’s largest bakery chain, would be opening 130 new stores throughout the UK.

It has now been revealed that a branch at Portsmouth Retail Park will open on Tuesday, May 15.

The move will create 16 new jobs and staff will be offering bakes, sausage rolls, turnovers and sweet treats.

Breakfast will be served until 11am with the store now offering a healthy range dubbed ‘The Balanced Choice’, including sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit, which have fewer than 400 calories.

Shop manager Toni Pratt said: ‘We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.’

Greggs at Portsmouth Retail Park will be open from 6am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 7.30am to 6pm on Sundays.