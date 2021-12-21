The prestigious event will return to the Portsmouth Guildhall on April 29 for an evening of praise and celebration.

Awards will be handed out in more than 10 categories – soon to be released – covering all elements of business large or small.

The night, which will see British Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman give a speech, before a gala dinner followed by awards and dancing, has been made possible thanks to the sponsorship of Portsmouth Business School, which is part of the University of Portsmouth.

The university was the awards headline sponsor for the 2021 event, which overcame lockdown challenges and an in-person event was held in July.

Professor Jeremy Howells, executive dean, faculty of business and law, said: ‘I have been in post as executive dean for just over a year and while I have many years associated with the region, I have been particularly struck by the resilience and vibrancy of the businesses we have the pleasure of engaging with.

‘With a personal and professional interest in enterprise and innovation, I am truly excited at the opportunity of Portsmouth Business School being headline sponsor of The News’ Business Excellence Awards 2022.

‘2022 is a celebratory year for us, our 30th anniversary of being a university. Portsmouth Business School was founded in 1985, and later integrated as a faculty within the university. I know the positive impact the Business School has had on our city, educating many of our local business leaders, engaging with businesses of all sizes and sectors, offering support with government grants and training initiatives, providing access to experts and our talented students, as well as hosting networking events and open days.

‘It feels only right to continue this positivity by sponsoring these awards, which shines a light on our excellent businesses and business people, and to share their success stories.’

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said he was delighted to once again be holding the awards.

He said: ‘This event is genuinely one of the highlights of my year.

‘We were determined to continue to celebrate, recognise and reward the hard work of our area’s many wonderful businesses earlier this year, and 2022 will see us back bigger and better than ever before.’

Details of how to enter will be announced in January, along with further details about categories.

There are still sponsorship opportunities. For more information on how to sponsor email [email protected]

University of Portsmouth