Daughter organises charity darts event: ‘it’s all for my dad’

TINA Burrell has been playing darts in Portsmouth since she was 18 years old.

Now 35, she is about to enter into one of the most important games of her life, with a little help from The Stag pub and her local community.

Following a car crash in 2016, Tina’s dad Allan Harper was diagnosed with a serious renal condition. Doctors revealed that both of his kidneys are just 10 per cent functional.

Alan has been in and out of hospital ever since and is currently on a list to receive a kidney.

To raise money for the renal unit at QA hospital, Tina has teamed up with Karen Andrews, the landlady at The Stag on New Road, to host a 24- hour darts event.

Tina said: ‘This is the first time I’ve done a charity event like this. I’m doing it because it’s something close to my heart.

‘I mentioned it to Karen and she is very much on board. She has gone above and beyond to allow us to make it happen including changing her licence to keep the pub open for 24 hours.’

The pub is inviting everyone to visit on June 2 and enter into the darts competition, which will run for a full 24 hours.

Despite being on dialysis, Allan will also be in attendance to cheer on the players.

The family are hoping to raise £500 for the worthy cause.

Tina added: ‘I started playing at Horndean Football Club when I was 18.

‘I play for the Stag’s team. I love it. It’s how I spend my night away from the children and within the team there’s a real sense of camaraderie.’

Tina was disheartened to discover that she could not be a kidney donor for her father.

She said: ‘He is on the donor list but because of his heart problems, they keep freezing his name on the donor list, which delays the process.’

Allan said: ‘I think it’s brilliant that the girls have organised this for QA.

‘It’s all down to my daughter and her team. To anybody that is reading our story we encourage you to come down and help to raise some money. It’s a wonderful cause.’

Designs Alike, a company based on London Road, has agreed to print T-shirts for the event which are being donated for free.

Karen added: ‘Horndean Football Club are also organising a hot dog eating contest and I’ll be there, selling pens for the charity. If you have a spare five minutes on June 2 then pop in and say hi or donate. It means that people like my dad get life-saving help.’

To help Tina and her team raise £500 for the renal unit at QA Hospital, visit the pub or

justgiving.com

/crowdfunding/

24hrdartmarathon