David is driving change in the way people buy cars

A MAN who has spent his life working with luxury car brands has taken on his own business and is hoping to change the way people buy cars.

David Smith, from Emsworth, has taken over the Motor Republic franchise for Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

The firm specialises in all types of car finance, but in particular car leasing, van leasing, vehicle leasing and contract hire in the UK.

The company uses its national buying power to get the best deals – and deals with individuals and fleets of all sizes.

David said: ‘It is essentially a dealership with any make or model. Anybody can call me up and I can talk them through the options.’

He said that leasing was seeing a surge in popularity, with personal contract hire being the largest increase in vehicle payment.

David said: ‘A car is a depreciating asset. People are starting to realise that.

‘They all want to drive the best cars and want to change every two, three, four years, and the big USP with leasing is that you are only paying for what you are using.

‘The industry is changing. What I can offer is choice and independent advice. I don’t mind if they buy a BMW, Alpha Romeo or another car, the only thing is that it needs to be right for them.’

David has more than 30 years’ experience in the motor industry. He starting selling cars in the 80s, before moving into fleet management, and then working abroad for Porsche.

He said: ‘I came home last year and sat down and thought about what I could do. That’s when I decided to start this, and to use my knowledge to help people.

‘I had been in the industry so long and had some good positions, but it was time to do something for myself.’

David has taken over the 11th Motor Republic franchise in the UK covering Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight and he hopes to expand into other areas soon.