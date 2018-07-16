Deep water survey for autonomous vehicles

A two-week trial in Scotlands Loch Ness of a long endurance, multi-vehicle, autonomous survey solution by ASV Global (ASV), in partnership with Sonardyne International Ltd., the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and SeeByte.
A two-week trial in Scotlands Loch Ness of a long endurance, multi-vehicle, autonomous survey solution by ASV Global (ASV), in partnership with Sonardyne International Ltd., the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and SeeByte.
MD Darren Cooper and founder Peter Cooper from the Peter Cooper Motor Group

Car retailer celebrates as Volkswagen becomes the top selling brand in teh country 

0
Have your say

A PORTCHESTER firm that specialises in unmanned and autonomous surface vehicles took part in a trial surveying the deep water of Loch Ness. 

ASV Global, in Portchester, worked with Sonardyne International, the National Oceanography Centre and SeeByte on the three year project. 

Together they delivered a long endurance, multi-vehicle, autonomous survey solution.

A two-week trial in Scotland’s Loch Ness was the culmination of the collaborative project. 

James Cowles, from ASV, said: ‘This project has enabled ASV to extend its survey capability.’ 