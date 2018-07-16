Deep water survey for autonomous vehicles

A PORTCHESTER firm that specialises in unmanned and autonomous surface vehicles took part in a trial surveying the deep water of Loch Ness.
ASV Global, in Portchester, worked with Sonardyne International, the National Oceanography Centre and SeeByte on the three year project.
Together they delivered a long endurance, multi-vehicle, autonomous survey solution.
A two-week trial in Scotland’s Loch Ness was the culmination of the collaborative project.
James Cowles, from ASV, said: ‘This project has enabled ASV to extend its survey capability.’