Deep water survey for autonomous vehicles

A PORTCHESTER firm that specialises in unmanned and autonomous surface vehicles took part in a trial surveying the deep water of Loch Ness.

ASV Global, in Portchester, worked with Sonardyne International, the National Oceanography Centre and SeeByte on the three year project.

Together they delivered a long endurance, multi-vehicle, autonomous survey solution.

A two-week trial in Scotland’s Loch Ness was the culmination of the collaborative project.

James Cowles, from ASV, said: ‘This project has enabled ASV to extend its survey capability.’