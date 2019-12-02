Deichmann store opens at Cascades shopping centre in Portsmouth

Have your say

DEICHMANN threw open the doors at its new store in Portsmouth over the weekend.

Eager shoppers queued up outside the shop in the Cascades Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Manager Iosefina Cochior (in black) and staff at the opening of Deichmann, Cascades Shopping Centre, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The store opened after taking over the unit that used to house USC, which closed its doors at the end of September.

It underwent a £347,000 renovation ahead of the official launch which took place on Saturday and Sunday in Portsmouth shopping centre.

Shoppers who went down to the new shop over the weekend were able to take advantage of in-store promotions throughout the day, including free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers, limited edition bags and a Spin The Wheel game.

READ MORE: Here are our best images from Winter Wonderland at Keydell Nurseries

Iosefina Cochior, Store Manager of Deichmann Portsmouth, said: ‘Following a successful opening, we’re even more excited for the future of our Portsmouth store.

‘We are looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture in Cascades Shopping Centre.’

The new Deichmann store promises shoppers an impressive range of women’s shoes, bags and accessories, which have been gaining column inches in publications from Cosmopolitan to Elle.

READ MORE: Serial entrepreneur from Portsmouth adds Fareham transport firm Boarhunt to long list of acquisitions

It also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as unique and exclusive lines from brands such as Adidas and Nike.

There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range for those looking to marry style with snugness.

Deichmann’s own brand shoes start at just £5.99, with real leather products starting at £24.99.