Deliveroo has just launched in Waterlooville - and is giving away hundreds of doughnuts

RESIDENTS in Waterlooville can now have their favourite foods delivered to their door - and enjoy a free doughnut.

Food delivery service Deliveroo has just launched in the town, offering food from a range of restaurants delivered to your door by their team of riders.

The service will be offering meals from 30 restaurants and takeaways by the end of the year.

To celebrate the launch, Deliveroo is giving away hundreds of free doughnuts around the town centre this Saturday, November 30.

It is also giving customers 25 per cent off orders when they pay with Visa for the next four weeks.

High street favourites such as Tony’s Chippy, KFC and Papa Johns in both Waterlooville and Havant are among those available.

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 5pm and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends.

More than 50 jobs will be created for local people in the town over the course of the first year, with the majority of these being delivery riders.

The firm announced nationwide expansion into a further 50 towns and cities in the UK this summer and autumn, with the service launching in Gosport and Fareham in August.