Deliveroo has now launched in Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville and Cosham

Deliveroo is expanding into Fareham and Gosport this weekend - and is giving away free doughnuts to celebrate.

Food delivery service Deliveroo is continuing is expansion across the UK and has now launched in Fareham and Gosport offering fast food from around the area delivered to your door by their team of riders.

The service will be offering meals from 30 eateries by the end of the year.

To celebrate the launch, Deliveroo is giving away hundreds of free doughnuts around Fareham town centre on Saturday.

READ MORE: Full list of restaurants in Fareham and Gosport that will be on Deliveroo

They are also giving customers 25 per cent off orders for the next four weeks.

High Street favourites, such as Burger King along with local gems like Kung Fu Wok and Herbies Pizza will be available to order.

Other favourites that will be available on the platform are April’s Cafe in Gosport, Lemongrass in Fareham and Umami Street Food in Fareham.

The launch is set to create 50 jobs in the area over the first year, with local MPs welcoming the launch.

Caroline Dinenage MP for Gosport, said: ‘I’m pleased that Deliveroo is launching in Gosport - it will boost our employment and local economy and provide new market opportunities for local restaurants.’

Suella Braverman MP for Fareham, said: ‘The launch of Deliveroo in Fareham is a big boost for the town and a great opportunity for local restaurants looking to expand and create more jobs.

‘Customers will be able to enjoy a meal from their favourite high street restaurants from the comfort of their own home, and I look forward to trying it out myself.’

This comes as Deliveroo has announced nationwide expansion into a further 50 towns and cities in the UK this summer and autumn, opening in 10 new locations last month alone.

The company will also be extending further into the suburbs in every existing city or town that it currently operates in, including Waterlooville and Cosham, where it will be launching next month.

Deliveroo are on the hunt for anyone who rides a motorcycle, bicycle or drives a car in the Waterlooville or Cosham areas to join the team.