KEEN cyclists, motorbike riders and car drivers who want to earn some extra money are being sought for the launch of a food delivery service.

Deliveroo is appealing for riders and drivers to deliver food from restaurants across Waterlooville when the service launches later next month.

New riders are automatically enrolled in a first-of-its-kind free insurance package to ensure all are covered while out on the road.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: ‘We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Waterlooville and we’re excited to be launching next month; we’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

‘The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.’

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways and high-quality chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes.

To apply online go to deliveroo.co.uk/apply