Deliveroo is expanding in Portsmouth and here are all the new takeaways you can now order from

Portsmouth residents can now get deliveries from an additional 20 takeaways via Deliveroo, as the scheme expands across the city.

Deliveroo, the food delivery service, has launched Marketplace+, a scheme that means restaurants who do their own deliveries will be available on the Deliveroo app and website for the first time.

More than 20 traditional takeaway-style restaurants in Portsmouth have signed up, including Southsea Roosters, Charcoal Grill, Ken’s Gourmet Burgers and Shakes, Bombay Express Balti House, plus more.

Shake N Ice in Havant and Portsmouth have also signed up, as has Al Burrito.

The launch will be a major boost to the small businesses who will be able to reach more customers and grow their businesses through extended delivery services to even more customers.

Will Shu, Deliveroo’s CEO and first ever rider said: ‘We’re unveiling the next big step in our plan to offer customers in Portsmouth an even greater choice of restaurants, at a greater range of prices while continually improving our service.’

Research from the firm found that Portsmouth residents love to tuck into hot wings from KFC and Katsu curry from Wagamamas – with American and Japanese food being their favourite cuisine to order.

Here is the full list of takeaways that have been added to Deliveroo in Portsmout:

Fresh Roast Pots Ltd

Shake N Ice - Havant

Senor Burrito - PO16

Al Burrito

The Little Noodle Chef - PO9

Toastee - PO9

The Little Mexican Chef - PO9

Senor Mexi - PO6

Dakotas American Diner - PO9

World of Food Buffet - PO4

World of Food Buffet - PO9

Burger Bros - PO9

Bombay Express Balti House

Persian Palace

Rock Salt

Dakotas American Diner - PO4

Shake N Ice - Portsmouth

Southsea Roosters

Charcoal Grill and Shakes

Charcoal Grill - Southsea

Ken’s Gourmet Burgers and Shakes

Chickoribs

Kingdom Kebab