Deliveroo reveals Portsmouth’s favourite takeaway dishes as it celebrates two years in the city

A FOOD delivery service is celebrating its second birthday in Portsmouth.

Over the last two years, fast food service Deliveroo has pedalled food from 50 different Portsmouth restaurants to hungry diners across the city.

The firm, which employs 180 local people, revealed the city’s favourite cuisines are Moroccan, Lebanese and British.

The most popular dishes ordered through its service include a kofta wrap from Kuku, a chicken shawarma sandwich from Leilamezze and ‘The Works’ – a pie with mash, minted mushy peas and gravy or liquor from Pie & Vinyl.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: ‘Our whole team are delighted that our rapid growth in Portsmouth over the past three years means that customers have more choice.

‘Restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.’

In Portsmouth, over 60 per cent of Deliveroo partners are independent, creating food success stories across the town and new revenue streams for homegrown, culinary talent.

In 2017, a report by Capital Economics found that Deliveroo will create a further 7,200 jobs in the restaurant sector, and contribute as much as £1.5bn to the UK economy by 2019.

The firm revealed the most popular time for Portsmouth people to order a takeaway is on a Saturday at 8.04pm.

A spokesman for Kuku said: ‘Working with Deliveroo has been great, they really take the pressure off deliveries at our end and leave us to do what is important, cook the food!

‘Since we joined Deliveroo we have seen our output go up considerably as we have been able to reach consumers we could not reach before.’