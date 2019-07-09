INTERNATIONAL delivery service DPD is the newest tenant of Portsmouth City Council’s business development Dunsbury Park – and is set to create 50 jobs.

It has taken a new 38,000sq ft warehouse on the Havant site which the company says will help the company to increase efficiency and expand its operations on the south coast.

DPD general manager, Louise Ferguson said: ‘Dunsbury Park is a great investment for us and forms part of our ongoing investment programme to expand our network.

‘This new depot will increase our capacity in the area and support our existing depots in the region.’

DPD hopes to employ more than 50 staff and will start operations next month.

Council leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: ‘Dunsbury’s all about generating rental income for our services from the land we own in Havant and boosting jobs and the local economy.

‘Welcoming another prestigious brand like DPD shows that our plans are moving forward in the right direction.’

Dunsbury Park includes 45 acres of land.

ORLA COMPTON