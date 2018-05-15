Dental team nominated for prestigious awards

THE WESSEX Dental Specialist Centre has been nominated for three top accolades at this year’s Dental Awards.

The Bupa Dental Care surgery, based in Fareham, is in the running for Practice Manager of the Year, Practice Team of the Year and Dental Nurse of the Year.

The awards take place on May 18 and have been running for 19 years.

The ceremony aims to recognise the outstanding individuals and teams whose commitment to patient care and professional development continues to raise standards across the profession.

Practice manager at the Wessex Dental Specialist Centre, Alice Stewart, said: ‘We are so excited to be recognised at this year’s Dental Awards.

‘The whole Wessex team works so hard to ensure we provide the best service to our patients and referring dentists and to be recognised in this way is testament to that.

’We strive to offer our patients the best services available, without losing the personal touch that has always defined us.

‘I couldn’t be prouder of everyone.’