Design team takes on 26-mile challenge across Hampshire

NINE staff members from a planning and design consultancy are taking on an epic hike for a good cause.

The team from Barton Willmore will be hiking 26 miles across Hampshire and Wiltshire to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support on August 17.,

Steph Maton, one of the team, said: ‘As a team we wanted to raise some money for a good cause and we decided that a 26-mile walk would be something we could all get involved in but was still a big enough challenge.

‘We look at maps of the south coast on a daily basis and wanted to incorporate our interest in the beauty and topography of the area into raising cash for a good cause.’

Those taking part include: Alice Drew, Luke Vallins, Jen Samuelson, Robin Shepherd, Steph Maton, Alex Higgin, Carolyn Organ and Rebecca Horrocks. To sponsor go to /mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bwmightyhike