Developer calls on community to assist major build

A NATIONAL developer is calling on Gosport businesses to support a major development.

Wates Residential is asking firms to get involved in its project to deliver 200 homes to local residents.

In February, the company teamed up with Homes England, the Government’s housing delivery agency.

Both partners will head the builds at Daedalus Waterfront, Lee-On-Solent’s historic site.

The site is the former Royal Navy Air Station, first established as a seaplane base in 1919 during the First World War.

It later became the main training establishment and administrative centre of the Fleet Air Arm before being decommissioned in 1996.

Wates Residential is building a supply chain list and calling on Gosport businesses to put their names forward if they want to get involved in the work.

Over the next few months, WR will put out tenders for a wide range of contracts, from painting and decorating, plumbing and electrics.

Applicants are being asked to express interest via email, outlining their location and expertise.

The firm is injecting £25m into the project and is keeping it community-focused. It plans to take on 10 apprentices and provide work experience for nearby students.

Unemployed local adults can take advantage of its two-week ‘Building Futures’ programme, aimat at teaching them about the construction industry and helping their employment prospects.

Three members of staff that live within 10 miles of the site have already been appointed – a construction manager and two project surveyor roles.

Once complete, the project should dramatically increase the number of new homes in Gosport.

Construction of 120 private and 80 affordable homes will begin this September.