Digital minister visits booming Havant jobs business ​​​

DIGITAL minister Jeremy Wright toured the head office of Jobsite in Havant, to view some of the work done by the organisation in pioneering technology to simplify and improve the way UK businesses hire the staff they need.

The Secretary of State was invited to Havant by MP Alan Mak, who wanted to showcase some of the cutting-edge innovation taking place at Langstone Technology Park.

Jobsite and its sister company Totaljobs operate from the park and provide employers with access to 19 million searchable candidate profiles – over half of the UK’s working population.

With a workforce of 184 in Havant, and a digital headcount that has risen by 13 per cent in the last year, Jobsite and Totaljobs have a firm presence in the area.

Across the UK, the organisation has a technology team of more than 200 and focuses on using innovative solutions such as artificial intelligence and other emerging tech to match talent to UK businesses.

Mr Mak said: ‘Havant is home to some of the UK’s leading technology innovators with several at Langstone Technology Park, and we can establish ourselves as national centre for excellence in the years ahead.

‘Jobsite has been a long-term investor into Havant.

‘I was delighted to show the minister the innovation that is taking place to ensure that businesses are hiring the right people across the country.’

Mr Wright said: ‘Havant is a great hub for innovation, and I was pleased to see how Jobsite is investing in new technology that will benefit businesses around the country.

‘Alan has been a champion for this area of industry.’

250,000 job vacancies are advertised across Jobsite and Totaljobs at any one time, attracting 20 million jobseeker visits and recording five million applications every month. Applications are driven through email alerts, search engines, onsite recommendations, programmatic advertising, social media and onsite search.

Phil Lightbody, CFO of Jobsite and Totaljobs, said: ‘We were delighted to host the digital secretary in Havant and share with him the work we are doing to connect people with employers across the UK.

‘We have a long-standing relationship with Havant, and we are proud to continue investing in the local area.’