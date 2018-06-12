Directors taken out to sea on tour of Portchester boat club

MEMBERS of the Institute of Directors for Hampshire were treated to a nautical day out, courtesy of Portchester-based Boat Club Trafalgar.

The club, which is a maritime version of Airbnb, allows members to take out boats for a monthly fee. It was set up by Portsmouth businessman Jonny Boys in 2017 and is unique on the Solent as it offers powerboats.

Steve Rodwell, club manager, invited the group on a tour of Trafalgar Wharf and rounded it off with an hour-long trip on The Solent.

‘A lot of the members had never heard of Trafalgar Wharf or knew about our business,’ said Steve.

‘It was a great opportunity for them to see everything we have on site, from the marina, The Drystack, boat sales, RYA sea school and shipyard, through to the serviced offices and the café.

After a tour of the site, members were treated to a tour of the Solent using the club boats.

Steve said: ‘They were absolutely thrilled with the trip out to sea. They came back with beaming faces. It was a really different type of visit than they are used to.’

Steve is offering an incentive to join the club and is promising to refund the entire membership fees for a year if England wins the World Cup in Russia this summer.