Disabled photographer gets CeX refund for Canon DSLR after returns policy battle

A DISABLED photographer is set to be refunded by CeX after he was let down by the retailer’s returns policy.

Fred Bright, from Paulsgrove, will get back the £157 he spent on a second-hand Canon Eos 1000D at CeX in North End – despite being told it would not be possible.

The keen snapper, 59, was delivered the initial blow after he took the kit back to the store after facing set-up issues because of a missing CD.

But despite being told he could take it back and be refunded within two days from the moment he purchased it – a crucial aspect of him buying the device – he was told he could only have store credit upon his swift return, within 24 hours.

The bad news forced him to turn to consumer champion Streetwise – which has now secured him a refund.

Confirmation of the gesture came in an email to Streetwise at 5pm yesterday, from a spokesperson for CeX.

The victory comes after a Streetwise investigation discovered CeX Franchising Ltd was a trading name of webuy.com – an online technology firm which offers the statutory 14-day no-quibble full refund requirement of the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2014.