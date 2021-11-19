The University of Portsmouth held its annual Big Networking Night at Boathouse 7 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Thursday evening.

Business people from across the city, alumni, students, entrepreneurs in residence plus university staff all met for the night, which was hosted by drag queen Kitty Tray.

After drinks and a curry, provided by Southsea restaurant Akash, the crowd were treated to a few musical numbers sung by Kitty, before the brutally honest hostess set about a chat show style interview with entrepreneur Phil Carr.

Phil Car, Kitty Tray and Jaimes Harrington with some of the guests Picture: Habibur Rahman

Full of quips, risque jokes and innuendos, Kitty wanted to be quoted in The News, saying: ‘They are not paying me enough.’

Meanwhile Phil, who is a graduate of the university, managed to keep a straight face to tell the crowd about his business success.

The 33-year-old graduated with a degree in business enterprise development before setting up a music software firm. He then started My PT Hub (Fitii Ltd), an app designed for personal trainers and their clients that is used by more than three million people.

Host Kitty Tray singing Picture: Habibur Rahman

Last year he sold My PT Hub and started software investment firm Hudello.

He said: ‘My biggest tips for success are to be constantly looking to change things and be obsessed with the product, plus keep it simple.

‘Also to surround yourself with the best possible people.’

He also welcomed a return of in-person networking events.

Kitty Tray with event sponsor, Phil Carr from Hudello Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘With networking you never know when you will need to call upon the people you meet. Even if you met them one or two years ago, it’s good to keep in touch as you never know when you might need them.’

The night, which had been sponsored by Hudello, had been organised by Jaimes Harrington, small business officer at the Faculty of Business and Law.

He said: ‘It was lovely to see so many come together for a night of entertainment and networking.

‘Kitty Tray was very entertaining and brought some fun to the evening.

‘Thank you to Hudello for sponsoring the night and to Phil for keeping his cool on stage and sharing his story.