Drag queen Kitty Tray to bring excitement to University of Portsmouth's annual business networking night

Talk show host Kitty Tray

The University of Portsmouth is holding its annual Big Networking Night on Thursday, November 18 at Boathouse 7 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

After a challenging 12 months, this year’s event will offer something a little different, as well as an opportunity for businesses from all sectors to connect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk show host and drag queen Kitty Tray take to the stage after time to network with other guests.

Jaimes Harrington, small business officer at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘The past 18 months have been very challenging for everybody, especially for small business owners. I wanted this year's event to be delivered with a difference.

‘A night of entertainment, laughter, and celebration with plenty of networking opportunities for our guests. Join us for a glass of bubbly, reconnect with your old contacts and make new ones.’

Big Networking Night is the University of Portsmouth’s flagship networking event and takes place during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

It is sponsored by Hudello and is from 6pm to 9pm.