With a new series looming, the Dragons will return to the den to invest in a line-up of hopefuls who need vital funding for their business ventures.

Dragons' Den has seen many big entrepreneurs in the past including Levi Roots with his Reggae Reggae Sauce, which can now be brought in all major UK supermarkets.

Dragons' Den will be back on our TV screens tonight.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Levi’s net worth is now an estimated £30m.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Dragons' Den:

When will Dragons' Den be on TV?

The 19th series of Dragons' Den will be on our screens tonight and will run for 14 episodes.

What time will the show air and how to watch

The new series will kick off tonight at 8pm and is due to run at the same time each week.

Dragons' Den will air on BBC One and will be available on BBC iPlayer for those who wish to watch on catch-up

What Dragons will return to the den?

Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Deborah Meaden will return as panellists for the new season as they invest in or turn away budding entrepreneurs.

Is there a new Dragon?

Alongside the returning Dragons, there will be a new businessman on the show.

Steven Bartlett, who is the youngest person to sit on the panel, is 29-years-old and the founder of the social media marketing agency Social Chain.

The businessman was a millionaire by the age of 23, following his success with the marketing agency which is now valued at $600m.

He left Social Chain back in 2020 to pursue new projects such as the marketing platform Flight Story and ThirdWeb, a company that creates blockchain-based applications.

Steven also has a huge social media presence and is a content creator, investor, speaker, and Sunday Times best-selling author.

His podcast 'The Diary of a CEO' follows Steven as he interviews big names in the business industry such as Gymshark's Ben Francis, Ann Summers' Jacqueline Gold CBE, and more recently Pretty Little Thing creative director, Molly-Mae Hague.

Last year, he was listed as number six in the UK’s black power list alongside Michaela Coel and Marcus Rashford.

He told The Guardian: ‘Dragons’ Den was the only window I had into business from 12 years old but I understand what I bring. A new perspective from a new era of business.

‘I feel a responsibility because there’s never been a black, young Dragon on the show. The most powerful role models, of course, are those that are most relatable.’

