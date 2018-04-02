Driver defeats 30 of his colleagues in amazing race

Have your say

FOLLOWING a thrilling race, a coach driver has scooped a Driver of the Year award.

Oscar Cotton took part in an adrenaline-pumping competition at a motor racing circuit, defeating 30 fellow National Express coach drivers.

Oscar, who works for the operator’s Fareham-based partner, Lucketts Travel, swapped his uniform for overalls and a helmet at the annual showdown.

The Driver of the Year event, sponsored by transport data firm Traffilog, was held at Rockingham Raceway in Northamptonshire. The event manages the drivers’ skill and knowledge as they take part in five exhilarating tests in high-powered sports cars.

Staff got to experience travelling in high-powered vehicles including a Lamborghini supercar and an Ariel Atom track day car.

A panel of judges picked their winner after witnessing how each employee fared throughout the five challenges.

Oscar was crowned the overall winner. The driver was nominated for the challenge by his bosses after receiving great passenger feedback including nine commendations in July alone.

He said: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to have won Driver of the Year, it’s not sunk in yet.

‘My colleagues have congratulated me and it feels brilliant to be recognised by National Express like this. We had an amazing day out at Rockingham too.’

National Express coach service delivery director Ed Rickard said: ‘Driver of the Year is a fantastic event,

‘It gives us the chance to recognise and give something back to the drivers on our network who go the extra mile for our passengers.

‘Oscar has done very well indeed against some very tough competition so we are delighted to be able to name him National Express Driver of the Year.’