Dulux dog in Portsmouth visit to paint the town red

PAINTERS, decorators and DIY enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled with the opening of Dulux’s Decorator Centre.

The new store, Portsmouth’s first, will open on Admiral Park Industrial Estate on February 15, creating four new jobs for the area.

The iconic Dulux dog, pictured, will make an appearance at the event along with Councillor Ken Ellcome who will cut the ribbon.

The first 20 customers to arrive will receive a free goodie bag.

Store manager Robert Parr said: ‘We’re thrilled to have opened a Dulux Decorator Centre in Portsmouth and are looking forward to being part of the community.’