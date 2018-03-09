DVSA enlists coach firm to help make roads safer

Have your say

COACH firm Lucketts has announced it is joining an exciting new trial.

The Fareham-based operator was one of the first firms asked to take part in DVSA’s pilot scheme, Earned Recognition.

Giants including John Lewis, BT and Sainsbury’s have signed up to the scheme to make the roads safer.

The campaign sees companies learning a new way to meet driver and vehicle standards.

The firms will regularly share performance data with the DVSA, including their MOT pass rates.

In return for taking part in the scheme the vehicles are less likely to be stopped for roadside inspections.

DVSA will still stop vehicles if they’re in a dangerous condition.

Managing director Tony Lawman said he was honoured that his firm had been asked to take part. He said: ‘It has been a real privilege to play a part in this exciting trial, almost from its inception.

‘It’s been an honour to be asked to do this and I’m pleased that Lucketts is one of the first PCV or HGV operators to be officially accepted.

‘It’s testament to the exacting standards and processes we’ve had in place for many years and how our team have embraced this as a tool to help manage our business.’