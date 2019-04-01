A FAMILY-FRIENDLY eclectic cafe will be bringing its quirky style and famous tapas to Southsea next month.

The Lounges, the West Country based restaurant/café/bar group, is opening a site in the Palmerston Road precinct on Wednesday, May 1.

The Panero Lounge will open in the former Laura Ashley store, creating 30 jobs.

The Lounges has promised to transform the site into a family-friendly retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios will sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting.

Simon Chalk, operations manager, said: ‘We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Panero Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.

‘The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.’

He said they will be paying particular attention to families – with a fine selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, a full menu just for children and high chairs and baby-change facilities.

A community notice board will be available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will be kept well stocked. The team will also be holding regular fund-raising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community.

Panero Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day, serving coffee and food, and cocktails, until 11pm.

The all-day menu features everything from the brand’s famous authentic tapas and Hero Burger to Tin Pan Louie’s beef chilli, packed paninis and mac and cheese, as well as a specials menu.

The cafe will also cater for vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet.

Lounges was founded in 2002 by a trio of long standing friends, Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop.

The friends had a vast experience of the restaurant and bar trade between them and they first set up in an empty opticians in North Street, Bristol in 2002.

They also set up restaurant Cosy Club in Taunton in 2010. Cosy Club opened its first venue in Portsmouth earlier this month at Gunwharf Quays.

For more go to thelounges.co.uk/panero/