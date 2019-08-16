Eco-friendly hair salon marks its first year of cutting back on plastic waste

AN ECO-friendly salon has just celebrated its first birthday and the year it has had since opening.

TINT Hair Lounge in Emsworth opened in August last year. On August 7, staff celebrated by decorating the salon with balloons and having a Great British Bake off-style party with home-made cakes.

Sarah Elliot, who co-owns TINT Hair Lounge in Emsworth, celebrating their first birthday with a Great British Bake Off style party.

They offered clients and passers-by free hot drinks and cake.

The team is made up of award-winning hairdresser Peter Gibbs and his long-time friend and fellow hairdresser Sarah Elliot who co-own the salon.

Amie Lovesey and Kim Taylor, who are both hairdressers also work in the shop, as well stylists-in-training Daisy Joines and Codi Blu.

Kim recently became a fully-qualified hairdresser at the shop after training with them for a year.

Since opening they took on two new members of staff, Daisy and Codi, who work on Saturdays training to be fully-fledged hairdressers, as well as a makeup artist.

Peter, who wanted to launch his own hair salon but was waiting for the right time, had the idea when he was on holiday in Thailand and noticed all the plastic and junk polluting the area, so made a pledge to do his bit to help reduce the waste produced in his hometown.

They offer Davines hair products, which are vegan, a range of cruelty-free shampoos and hair colourings, as well as recyclable towels, biodegradable plastics, ecological dryers and earth-friendly air conditioning.

They operate a strict waste disposal system in their back-of-house area with bins clearly labelled for general waste, plastic and recycling.

Peter’s next move is to create a hair product with absolutely zero waste.

He said: ‘I could not be happier with how the business has grown over the last year, it is going from strength to strength. Our eco-friendly, sustainable philosophy has proven a massive hit with clients and I love knowing that we’re contributing to a greener earth. I am also launching a new product at the end of the year so watch this space.’

You can book by calling 01243 941542.