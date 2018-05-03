Eco-friendly IT team put in the effort for Earth Day

GREEN CO staff have taken time out of their busy schedules in aid of Earth Day. Employees spent their afternoon picking up litter near their facilities in Fareham and Segensworth.

General manager Gary Coates said: ‘We’re a green IT company. We run low carbon, high efficiency data centres with a range of solutions to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

‘Earth Day reminds us to make a practical contribution by improving our immediate environment,

‘We had offers from other businesses offering to help – it’s a shame there was so much litter to collect, but heartening to think we might work together to clean it up.’